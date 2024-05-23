Anthony Edwards gets big contract value boost with second-team All-NBA recognition
Anthony Edwards earned himself a lot more money Wednesday before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals even tipped off.
The 22-year-old earned second-team All-NBA honors — essentially meaning he was one of the 10 best players in the league this season.
The honor was certainly earned.
Edwards was a fringe MVP candidate for much of the season. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists while tacking on 1.3 steals a game.
The guard received three first-team votes, 87 second-team votes and nine third-team votes, netting him 287 points. That was seventh among all players. Edwards received the second-most votes among second-team players, behind just Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
First-team honorees were Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver center Nikola Jokic, Dallas guard Luka Doncic, Boston guard Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. All five finished with more than 400 voting points.
It’s the first All-NBA selection for Edwards, and it comes with a hefty pay bump. Edwards inked his five-year extension last summer, but it kicks in next season. And now that he’s an All-NBA player, it morphs from a max extension to a supermax extension.
Edwards will now make roughly $7 million more next season — a bump from $35.3 million to $42.3 million — and over the five years, his total contract value jumps from $204.5 million to $245.4 million.
That further tightens Minnesota’s already strapped salary cap situation.
The two-time all-star becomes the sixth Timberwolves player to earn All-NBA honors, joining Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Rudy Gobert was the only other Wolves player to receive votes. He grabbed one second-team vote and nine third-team votes, putting him at 19th in total voting points. The top 15 earned All-NBA honors.
Gobert earned first-team All-NBA Defense honors on Tuesday. Edwards received four second-team all-defense votes.
“Only four,” Edwards lamented Wednesday morning. “That’s crazy.”
All-NBA Teams
Here are the first-, second- and third-team All-NBA selections as announced Wednesday by the league:
2024 All-NBA Teams
(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
First Team
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (99-0-0) 495
C Nikola Jokic, Den (99-0-0) 495
G Luka Doncic, Dal (98-1-0) 493
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil (88-11-0) 473
F Jayson Tatum, Bos (65-34-0) 427
Second Team
G Jalen Brunson, Bos (37-61-0) 368
G Anthony Edwards, Minn (3-87-9) 285
F Kevin Durant, Phx (2-85-9) 274
F Kawhi Leonard, LAC (1-72-21) 242
C Anthony Davis, LAL (1-65-30) 230
Third Team
F LeBron James, LAL (1-32-63) 164
G Stephen Curry, GS (0-13-78) 117
F Domantas Sabonis, Sac (1-16-51) 104
G Tyrese Haliburton, Ind (0-2-69) 75
G Devon Booker, Phx (0-7-49) 70
Others receiving votes
Guards: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 16; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento 9.
Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Boston 50; Paul George, LA Clippers 16; Rudy Gobert, Minnesota 12; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio 11; Zion Williamson, New Orleans 11; Paolo Banchero, Orlando 10; Bam Adebayo, Miami 7; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago.
