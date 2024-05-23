Anthony Edwards gets big contract value boost with second-team All-NBA recognition

Anthony Edwards earned himself a lot more money Wednesday before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals even tipped off.

The 22-year-old earned second-team All-NBA honors — essentially meaning he was one of the 10 best players in the league this season.

The honor was certainly earned.

Edwards was a fringe MVP candidate for much of the season. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists while tacking on 1.3 steals a game.

The guard received three first-team votes, 87 second-team votes and nine third-team votes, netting him 287 points. That was seventh among all players. Edwards received the second-most votes among second-team players, behind just Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

First-team honorees were Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver center Nikola Jokic, Dallas guard Luka Doncic, Boston guard Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. All five finished with more than 400 voting points.

It’s the first All-NBA selection for Edwards, and it comes with a hefty pay bump. Edwards inked his five-year extension last summer, but it kicks in next season. And now that he’s an All-NBA player, it morphs from a max extension to a supermax extension.

Edwards will now make roughly $7 million more next season — a bump from $35.3 million to $42.3 million — and over the five years, his total contract value jumps from $204.5 million to $245.4 million.

That further tightens Minnesota’s already strapped salary cap situation.

The two-time all-star becomes the sixth Timberwolves player to earn All-NBA honors, joining Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rudy Gobert was the only other Wolves player to receive votes. He grabbed one second-team vote and nine third-team votes, putting him at 19th in total voting points. The top 15 earned All-NBA honors.

Gobert earned first-team All-NBA Defense honors on Tuesday. Edwards received four second-team all-defense votes.

“Only four,” Edwards lamented Wednesday morning. “That’s crazy.”

All-NBA Teams

Here are the first-, second- and third-team All-NBA selections as announced Wednesday by the league:

2024 All-NBA Teams

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)

First Team

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (99-0-0) 495

C Nikola Jokic, Den (99-0-0) 495

G Luka Doncic, Dal (98-1-0) 493

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil (88-11-0) 473

F Jayson Tatum, Bos (65-34-0) 427

Second Team

G Jalen Brunson, Bos (37-61-0) 368

G Anthony Edwards, Minn (3-87-9) 285

F Kevin Durant, Phx (2-85-9) 274

F Kawhi Leonard, LAC (1-72-21) 242

C Anthony Davis, LAL (1-65-30) 230

Third Team

F LeBron James, LAL (1-32-63) 164

G Stephen Curry, GS (0-13-78) 117

F Domantas Sabonis, Sac (1-16-51) 104

G Tyrese Haliburton, Ind (0-2-69) 75

G Devon Booker, Phx (0-7-49) 70

Others receiving votes

Guards: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 16; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento 9.

Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Boston 50; Paul George, LA Clippers 16; Rudy Gobert, Minnesota 12; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio 11; Zion Williamson, New Orleans 11; Paolo Banchero, Orlando 10; Bam Adebayo, Miami 7; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago.

