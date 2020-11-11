How Anthony Edwards flipped out over Michael Jordan showing up at his Hornets workout

When the GOAT shows up to your audition, it leaves quite an impression.

Anthony Edwards said he never expected Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to attend one of his pre-draft workouts in Atlanta. It was a thrill for the shooting guard from Georgia, who’s an option for the Hornets with the No. 3 overall pick.

“It was crazy that he came to the gym. It was just shocking! It was like, ‘That’s crazy, that’s Michael Jordan!’ ” Edwards said in a media conference call Wednesday.

“As far as any further conversations, I haven’t talked to (the Hornets) since they came out that day.”

Edwards said he’s worked out for the top three teams in the draft order — the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 1, the Golden State Warriors at No. 2 and the Hornets.

Hall of Famer Jordan is the prototype at Edwards’ shooting guard position. The Hornets have need at that spot. What would Edwards think of playing in Charlotte?

“It would be a dream come true if they draft me,” Edwards said. “It would be a dream come true no matter who I play for.”

Edwards said he has tried to avoid all the speculation about the order at the top of the draft. Point guard LaMelo Ball, center James Wiseman and Edwards are generally pegged as this draft’s top prospects, although there is no clear order amongst them.

“Whatever team is willing to give me a chance, I’ll be ready to give my all,” Edwards said.

The Observer reported two weeks ago that the Hornets have high interest in Wiseman. Edwards could be their second-favorite possibility.

Edwards played one college season at Georgia, where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. A husky 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Edwards already has an NBA-ready body for his position.

“I just feel like I can score the ball, and my playmaking ability is underrated. Those two things will help a team tremendously,” Edwards said.

Scouts have wondered about his focus and consistency, particularly on defense. Edwards addressed that concern in his conference call.

“I would say it was a lack of being locked in and I feel like I’ve changed that tremendously,” Edwards said of his defense. “Staying focused, staying on track.”