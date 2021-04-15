Anthony Edwards: Fifth youngest in NBA history to reach 1,000 points

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on Wednesday became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to surpass 1,000 points during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Edwards finished with a team-high 24 points during the 130-105 loss, his 25th 20-point game of the season, which leads all rookies. He also extended his streak with at least one steal to 24 games, the longest active run in the NBA.

With his eighth point of the contest, Edwards reached 1,000 points on the season, joining Karl-Anthony Towns, Christian Laettner, Andrew Wiggins, Isaiah Rider, Jonny Flynn, Stephon Marbury and Sam Mitchell as the only Timberwolves rookies to accomplish that feat.

He is the youngest in Timberwolves history to reach 1,000 points.

Edwards became the first rookie to hit 1,000 points this season, with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball a distant second with 652 points following his wrist injury. Edwards’ 1,016 total points rank 30th among all players.

Over the past two months, the No. 1 overall pick has really turned a corner for the Timberwolves offensively. While his efficiency is a bit lower than his peers, at 39.8% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, he has proven to be a dynamic scorer this season.

Of course, Edwards projects to improve his shooting percentages in the future and, once that happens, he has the potential to become one of the top scorers in the NBA.

