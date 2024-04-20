Anthony Edwards excited to play with Steph Curry for Team USA in Olympics

With the Golden State Warriors’ season over after a loss in the play-in tournament, Steph Curry will have a head start on preparing for his debut in the Olympic Games. The Warriors All-Star point guard was one of 12 players to be named to Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Team USA’s roster will be headlined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and multiple other All-Star caliber players from around the association. One member of Team USA recently mentioned Curry as a player he’s excited to suit up alongside in the Olympics.

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar wing Anthony Edwards referenced Curry, along with Durant and James, as players he’s excited to play with on Team USA.

Via Complex Sports:

It will be super fun, man. I will get to play alongside my favorite player of all time which is Kevin Durant. Also, I get to play alongside LeBron [James], Steph Curry, all the goats, man. It should be fun.

Ant Edwards is hyped to play with KD this summer. INTERVIEW with Ant Man: https://t.co/31VIhjXsQX pic.twitter.com/FvHSUZCC2d — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 18, 2024

