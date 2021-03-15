Anthony Edwards shows Steph Curry ultimate respect after rookie's career night

Anthony Edwards has career night, gives Steph ultimate respect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Edwards -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- had a career night vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The 19-year-old racked up 34 points and went 6-for-14 from beyond the arc.

"I still shot the ball pretty bad though," he told the media after the T-Wolves' win. "I was 6-for-14 from 3. That's pretty damn bad. I could have been 9-for-14. That would have been pretty good.

"It could be better. There's always room to grow."

When it was brought to his attention by a reporter that if he shoots 43 percent from deep "you'll be better than Steph [Curry]," Edwards showed major respect for the Warriors superstar.

"Nah, never be better than Steph," he said as he chuckled and shook his head.

This isn't the first time Edwards has given the two-time NBA MVP some love this season.

Curry back on Jan. 25 scored 36 points against Minnesota, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

"I've been watching him on TV for a minute and it ain't fake," Edwards said to reporters. "It ain't fake news. It's real.

"He'll just take on, dribble and pull up from deep and shoot like it's nothing. I was watching him warm up and was like, 'That's crazy.' "

Be sure to mark April 29 on your calendar, because that's when Steph and the Dubs face off against "Ant Man" and the T-Wolves for the final time this season.

