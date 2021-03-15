Anthony Edwards shows Steph Curry ultimate respect after rookie's career night
Anthony Edwards -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- had a career night vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
The 19-year-old racked up 34 points and went 6-for-14 from beyond the arc.
"I still shot the ball pretty bad though," he told the media after the T-Wolves' win. "I was 6-for-14 from 3. That's pretty damn bad. I could have been 9-for-14. That would have been pretty good.
"It could be better. There's always room to grow."
When it was brought to his attention by a reporter that if he shoots 43 percent from deep "you'll be better than Steph [Curry]," Edwards showed major respect for the Warriors superstar.
"Nah, never be better than Steph," he said as he chuckled and shook his head.
Math time with @theantedwards_ and @JaceFrederick pic.twitter.com/Ufef3smN9R
— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 15, 2021
This isn't the first time Edwards has given the two-time NBA MVP some love this season.
Curry back on Jan. 25 scored 36 points against Minnesota, including 15 in the fourth quarter.
"I've been watching him on TV for a minute and it ain't fake," Edwards said to reporters. "It ain't fake news. It's real.
"He'll just take on, dribble and pull up from deep and shoot like it's nothing. I was watching him warm up and was like, 'That's crazy.' "
Be sure to mark April 29 on your calendar, because that's when Steph and the Dubs face off against "Ant Man" and the T-Wolves for the final time this season.
