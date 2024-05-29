Anthony Edwards calls Mike Conley Jr. ‘Old as f**k’ in Game 4 win at Dallas

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves kept their season alive with a 105-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, and Anthony Edwards was absolutely on fire in his postgame news conference.

After trading jabs with Karl-Anthony Towns about fouling out, Edwards saw Mike Conley Jr. waiting behind the curtain to take his turn at the podium. Conley had 14 points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds against the Mavericks.

"Mike Conley is over here y’all. Y’all got any questions for Mike? Y’all want to ask me about Mike, Bite Bite? Mike Conley is old as f**k, and he was getting downhill, laying the ball up. Shout out to Bite Bite, and he’s coming in here with those clown pants on," Edwards said. "That’s my OG, that’s my point guard, he played great tonight and I couldn’t ask nothing more from him."

Conley is 36 years old and in his 17th NBA season. He signed a two-year extension to stay in Minnesota earlier this season.

"They honestly have taught me to be grateful for the joy of this game. Having fun, you play 17 years, you can go into this cycle of the same thing every day. They brought that excitement back like I’m a 15-year-old going to play at the park. They’re keeping me young, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," Conley said.

The Timberwolves host the Mavericks for Game 5 Thursday night at Target Center.