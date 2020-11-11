Anthony Edwards appears to be a lock as top-3 NBA Draft pick based on workouts

Anthony Edwards' stock is safer than any other NBA Draft prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

While speculation continues over whether James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball could fall on draft night, don't expect Georgia guard Anthony Edwards to get past the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3, if he even drops that far.

Edwards appears to have the safest stock of any top draft pick and that was confirmed on Wednesday as he revealed the teams he's been in contact with throughout the draft process. There are only three: the Timberwolves, the Warriors and the Hornets.

Those, of course, are the teams that hold the top-three picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. When asked if Edwards has been in touch at all with the Chicago Bulls, who own the fourth overall pick, Edwards said very simply: "Nope."

What this likely means is Edwards has been given a guarantee by Charlotte. Otherwise, it would make no sense for him to not speak with other teams. And it also wouldn't make any sense if Chicago didn't at least try. Chances are they did try to talk to him, or watch a workout, and were denied.

As for his workout with the Hornets, Edwards said owner Michael Jordan showed up to watch. Even though Edwards is far too young to remember M.J.'s playing days, he was still in awe.

"It was crazy he came in the gym. It was shocking," Edwards said. "It was like, 'That's Michael Jordan.'"

Edwards, 19, had a strong freshman season at George with averages of 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He possesses an NBA-ready frame with explosive speed and leaping ability. A common comparison for him is Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo, who also played in college for coach Tom Crean.

The knocks for Edwards would be his defense, as he admittedly lacked focus on that end, and also his efficiency. Edwards shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three. Those numbers may have been a product of opposing defenses loading up on him, as he was Georgia's best player by a good margin.

Story continues

It would not be surprising at all if Edwards ended up being the first overall pick by Minnesota. If that happens, he would give the Timberwolves a nice balance with Karl-Anthony Towns inside, D'Angelo Russell at the top and Edwards on the wing slashing into the paint.

If he goes to the Warriors, Edwards will be able to operate in the space created by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. And he would likely go on deep playoff runs right away, early in his career.

The situation in Charlotte would put much more responsibility on his shoulders with no established stars already on the team. They would be banking on him to become their franchise player.

Wherever he ends up, we now pretty much know it is going to be one of those three teams.