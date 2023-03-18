Anthony Edwards (ankle injury) out indefinitely with only 3 weeks left in regular season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have received some very bad news at a very bad time.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is still in a walking boot and out indefinitely with an ankle injury, per radio announcer Alan Horton.

The injury occurred on Friday when Edwards landed awkwardly on his right foot and immediately screamed in pain. He spent the next few moments writhing on the ground and pounding the floor before being attended to by Timberwolves trainers. He was eventually helped off the floor.

Anthony Edwards is down in pain after appearing to sprain his right ankle. 🙏#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/TTh6UZZqnl — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 18, 2023

That was the last thing Minnesota wanted to see given the state of their season. The 35-36 Wolves currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, but are part of the glut of teams currently occupying the middle of the standings. They are only two games back from the fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers and 1.5 games ahead of the 12th-place New Orleans Pelicans.

With only three weeks and 11 games left in the regular season, the Timberwolves don't have much time for Edwards to heal and plenty of time to fall out of even the play-in tournament.

Entering Friday, Edwards was averaging 25 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range. All of those numbers were on track to be career highs.