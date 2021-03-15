  • Oops!
Anthony Edwards adds another poster dunk, Carmelo taunt to career-high 34 points

Jason Owens
·2 min read
Anthony Edwards may not be the NBA's best rookie. That's a conversation for LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Halliburton.

But he's certainly making a case as the most exciting.

The No. 1 overall pick who delivered one of the nastiest in-game dunks any of us has ever seen just last month executed another poster-worthy slam on Sunday. He did so en route to a career-high 34 points. And this time, the Minnesota Timberwolves actually won.

Edwards punishes rim, RoCo

Edwards was excellent in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, notching his point tally on a 12-of-24 shooting effort including 6 of 14 from 3-point distance. None of his buckets was more enthralling than a key fourth-quarter dunk.

Edwards broke free on a screen above the 3-point line and dribbled through four Blazers defenders before punishing the rim for a 100-90 Minnesota lead.

Portland forward Robert Covington made a half-hearted effort to slow Edwards, but wisely stayed out of his way to escape the full brunt of the Yuta Watanabe treatment.

Edwards lets Carmelo have it too

Edwards didn't limit his feistiness to strictly at the rim. He was feeling his 3-point stroke and let Carmelo Anthony know about after burying one over the former NBA scoring champ.

That little right-handed gesture? That's Melo's move. Would he have dared use it if Anthony was facing him?

It's hard to say. Either way, it was a bold move on a bold night from the Timberwolves rookie.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) goes up to dunk over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington as Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (5), guard Damian Lillard&#xa0;(0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (00) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) goes up to dunk over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington as Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (5), guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (00) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

