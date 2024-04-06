Anthony Edwards with the And-1!

John Collins got put on a wild poster on Monday night, and had to leave the game due to a head injury.
With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for at least a month, Minnesota's rising superstar must find a way to lift the Wolves.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
How do the top MVP candidates stack up with the Nuggets star. Let's take a case-by-case look.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
This obviously isn't happening.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.