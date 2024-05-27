Anthony Donofrio Named To All-ACC Baseball Tournament Team
North Carolina couldn’t make it to the weekend in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship, falling to Wake Forest in a thriller on Friday night. Even with the early exit, the bigger goal remains getting to Omaha for the College World Series.
But before we shift the focus to that, one Tar Heel was honored for his play in two games in Charlotte. Outfielder Anthony Donofrio was named to the All-ACC Baseball Tournament Team following Sunday’s title game. He was the lone Tar Heel to make the team after just two games.
Donofrio went 5-for-10, batting .500 with two home runs, six RBIs, three runs scored, a double and a triple in the two games.
Below is the full team released by the ACC:
Catcher – Alex Stone, Duke
First Base – Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
Second Base – Drew Faurot, Florida State
Third Base – Daniel Cuvet, Miami
Shortstop – Griff OFerrall, Virginia
Outfield – Devin Obee, Duke (MVP)
Outfield – Anthony Donofrio , North Carolina
Outfield – James Tibbs III, Florida State
DH – Marco Dinges, Florida State
Pitcher – Charlie Beilenson, Duke
Pitcher – Chase Burns, Wake Forest
North Carolina will host a regional as the NCAA announced the hosts on Sunday night. The full schedule for the regionals will be released on Monday.
