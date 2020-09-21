Anthony Davis yelled “Kobe” after he sank game winner

The Lakers played in the Kobe-designed Black Mamba jerseys on Sunday night, when Anthony Davis did about the most Kobe thing possible — he drained a buzzer-beater game-winner.

When Davis did it, he yelled “Kobe.”

AD appears to say “KOBE” after hitting the buzzer beater. (h/t @kobemurals) pic.twitter.com/8s7psKnrz3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 21, 2020





* @AntDavis23 acknowledged that he yelled “KOBE” after he hit the shot. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 21, 2020





The Los Angeles Lakers have talked a lot this season about honoring the legacy of Kobe with their play and effort this season, and coach Frank Vogel did after this game.

“That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit,” Vogel said. “AD flying to the wing like that, catch and shoot with the game on the line, the biggest moment of the season, nothing but net? That’s a Mamba shot.”

The Lakers are now 3-0 in those black Mamba jerseys these playoffs. Expect to see them again.

