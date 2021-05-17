Anthony Davis: 'We're not going into this game thinking it's easy'
Anthony Davis speak on playing the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament.
Add LeBron James to the growing list of people who believe Steph Curry was the MVP of the 2020-21 season.
The Bulls defeated the Bucks, 118-112. Coby White recorded 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bulls, while Jordan Nwora tallied a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Bulls finish the season at 31-41, while the Bucks finish at 46-26.
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in the inaugural NBA play-in tournament, an NBA season full of surprises finds the Knicks grabbing a #4 seed, and college hoops is dealt another tough blow.
The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. The players who had the second-, third- and fourth-most triple-doubles in the league this season — Nikola Jokic, James Harden and Luka Doncic, respectively — combined for 39 of the stat-sheet-stuffing efforts. Westbrook, the league’s all-time triple-double king, had 38 this season.
The Warriors and Lakers are set to face-off in the Play-In Tournament and GameTime previews the big matchup.
Bring on the play-in, with the NBA's regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the postseason. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA’s first elimination game this season.
The Clippers will play the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Thunder 117-112 to end the regular season.
Lakers vs. Warriors is a marquee draw. Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James. But the loser will be at risk of missing the playoffs.
Blazers believe they've overachieved this season after securing the No.6 spot out West...
Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 05/16/2021
Check out Sunday's Top 10 plays in the NBA.
Love, 57, has now withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he has a past champion's exemption.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 05/16/2021
Shohei Ohtani crushes a go-ahead two-run home run, plus the White Sox win it on a thrilling walk-off wild pitch on this edition of FastCast
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, but they'll still have to compete in the play-in tournament.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
A day after the induction of Class of 2020 honorees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — the greatest class in history — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021.
The Dodgers just seemed to be nearing full strength.
With an NBA playoff play-in game looming against the Warriors, the Lakers' LeBron James argued that Steph Curry is the league's MVP this season.