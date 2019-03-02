What to make of Anthony Davis' trade comments on LeBron James' show? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis offered a glimpse at NBA All-Star Weekend into how he really feels about the trade rumors and reports swirling around him.

On Friday night, he opened on the subject in a discussion with one of the central figures of those rumors.

Here's Davis and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James discussing the New Orleans Pelicans star's public trade demand on James' HBO show, "The Shop."

"I'll say what I wanna say and do what I wanna do…. I got the power."

@AntDavis23 doesn't need your approval in reclaiming his career. #TheShopHBO pic.twitter.com/IKATt6Mekc

"As the CEO of my own business, I got the power," Davis says. "I'm doing what I wanna do and not what somebody's telling me to do."

There's a hint of irony in Davis' statement. His agent, Klutch Sports' Rich Paul (who also represents James), has driven much of the conversation around his trade request and reportedly leaked several details about Davis' trade preferences while trying to drive his client to the Lakers prior to the NBA trade deadline.

It's possible Davis is pushing back against those leaks; with the trade deadline gone, he'll be fair game for any NBA team this offseason -- including the Boston Celtics, who are expected to make an aggressive push for the 25-year-old.

Davis said at All-Star Weekend that every team is on his list and that he just wants to win, comments which bode well for the Celtics' odds of landing the superstar forward if he really wants to act in his best interests.

Expect James to make his own strong pitch for Davis, though. The Lakers star offered praise for Davis on the show phrased as looking out for the big man's best interests.

"Seven years in the league, nobody's ever said ... anything negative about AD," James said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. "But you can tell when the narrative changed when you don't do what they want you to do."

