Anthony Davis’ top 10 games of the 2021-22 season: No. 5

Robert Marvi
·1 min read
After a poor and injury-riddled 2020-21 season, Anthony Davis came out strongly to start this past season.

He was playing with passion and aggression on both ends of the floor, and it was something to behold.

On Nov. 5, the Los Angeles Lakers were 6-5, and Davis looked to help them improve it versus the Charlotte Hornets.

He was dominant, posting 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocked shots.

With LeBron James unable to play because of an ab injury, L.A. rallied behind Davis and took a 103-89 lead with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte rallied to force overtime, but Davis scored six points in the extra session to give the Lakers a 126-123 victory.

