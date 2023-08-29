Anthony Davis’ top 10 games of the 2022-23 season: No. 5

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first five games and 10 of their first 12 of the 2022-23 season, and even after a subsequent three-game winning streak, they were in deep trouble.

LeBron James had missed the last four games with an adductor injury, and he would be out again for their Nov. 22 contest at the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns were 11-6 and just 16 months removed from a trip to the NBA Finals, and although future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul was out, they were still a formidable foe for L.A.

Anthony Davis did his best to keep his team competitive. He scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the first half, which ended with the Lakers up by two. Even though his teammates virtually disappeared in the second half, the superstar big man continued to pour it on.

He finished the game with 37 points on 11-of-17 field-goal shooting and 15-of-16 from the free throw line, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.

Even though the Lakers lost, 115-105, it was proof that Davis can and will take charge, especially when James is out of action.

