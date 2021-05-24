  • Oops!
'This is on me': Anthony Davis takes the blame for Lakers' Game 1 loss to Suns

Mark Medina, USA TODAY
·6 min read
As soon as he sat down in front of a television camera, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis analyzed his performance with the kind of forcefulness he should have shown on the court.

Davis rightfully scrutinized his game after the Lakers experienced a 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

“There’s no way we’re winning a game, let alone the series, with me playing the way I played,” Davis said after he scored just 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting. “This is on me. I take whatever responsibility, for sure. I’ll be ready for Game 2.”

Not only did the Lakers like that Davis offered self-criticism, they also sensed he was already beginning to make adjustments for Tuesday's Game 2 well before the next film session and practice.

“It’s always AD being AD,” Lakers forward LeBron James said. “Any time he come to the press room and tells you we can’t win without him or with him playing the way he played, he always responds. I’m looking forward to that.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder in the second half of Game 1.
The Lakers have plenty of evidence that shows Davis has a proven track record of having bounce-back games. Just look at how Davis played last season in the NBA bubble, which ended with the Lakers wining the championship in his first season wearing a purple and gold uniform.

During the team’s seed-in games, Davis had dominant performances against Utah (42 points) and Denver (27) after having sub-par games against Toronto (14) and Indiana (eight). After shooting only 8-of-24 in the Lakers’ Game 1 first-round loss to Portland, Davis followed up in Game 2 with 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting. After that, Davis became mostly unstoppable in the Western Conference finals against Denver (31.2 points on 54.9% shooting) and in the NBA Finals against Miami (25 points on 57.5% shooting).

“I love when AD puts that pressure on himself,” James said. “We’re a better team when he’s aggressive and we’re a better team when he demands the ball.”

That prompts a few questions.

Why didn’t Davis demand the ball more in the first place? Why didn’t Davis show more aggression in those times he did have the ball? And why didn’t Davis dominate the Suns the same way he did two weeks ago when he scored 42 points while James still remained on the sideline with his injured right ankle?

“Phoenix brought a lot more attention obviously because of that game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “They did a great job. Give them credit. They did a good job limiting his touches and bringing double teams when he did get it and making things difficult for him. But there are ways we can be better to take advantage of that.”

How so?

“There’s plenty we can do,” Vogel said. “I’m not going to get into details on what our adjustments are going to look like. But certainly we can do a better job in taking advantage of the attention that he’s drawn.”

Vogel has received plenty of criticism for fielding a deep rotation throughout the season, considering a tighter one could help players build better chemistry and rhythm. He also has received scrutiny for sticking with center Andre Drummond as he consistently struggles on both sides of the floor and with different lineup combinations.

But Vogel deserves praise for remaining flexible with his rotations, for matchup purposes and for keeping all of his players ready for both demotions and promotions.

LeBron: Lakers star won't discuss NBA ruling that he broke health and safety protocols

Game 1: Chris Paul suffers shoulder injury as Devin Booker, Suns top Lakers

Vogel correctly pointed out the double-teams, which disrupted Davis from receiving the ball at times. But Davis’ missed shots all point back to him not making plays when the Lakers needed him the most.

Davis’ passiveness mostly explains why he made only one shot in the paint on three attempts, why missed seven jumpers and his two 3-pointers. Sure, it would have helped had the Lakers collectively shot better than 7-of-26 from 3-point range, or had they helped Davis more on the moments he faced double-teams. But Davis missed the majority of his looks against a single defender.

Davis missed a jumper after spinning past Suns center Deandre Ayton on one play and missed a floater after driving past him on another. Davis missed an elbow jumper while Suns forward Jae Crowder guarded him. And Davis missed two open mid-range jumpers without a defender nearby.

“I kind of got lost in the offense. But I still have to be assertive to get the ball,” Davis said. “That’s on me. I still have to find ways to make plays on that end of the floor offensively. It’s on me. I’m not too worried about my performance. I know I’ll be better. I know we’ll be better in Game 2.”

Maybe so, but the Lakers’ margin for error has dramatically shrunk compared to last year’s championship run. And that’s why it was so important for Davis to play the way he needed to as soon as Game 1 started.

James entered Game 1 showing progress with his recently injured right ankle, but he experienced more pain in his left shoulder after Suns guard Chris Paul collided with him on a third-quarter boxout. Though James professes he will be ready for Game 2 after posting 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, the burden can too often fall on him.

Consider that Paul was in and out of the lineup after injuring his right shoulder, but the Suns’ intensity and effectiveness did not hinge on his availability. Suns guard Devin Booker still dominated with 34 points.

With that performance, the Suns showed they are a much more challenging first-round opponent than the Lakers faced in the bubble last year. The Suns had a week to prepare for this series; the Trail Blazers began to look fatigued after their Game 1 win over the Lakers last year after advancing through the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are not as rested as they were in the bubble after making the playoffs this year because of the play-in format. Because of overlapping injuries to James and Davis, the Lakers have not forged enough chemistry.

Davis could have camouflaged the team’s weaknesses by simply exerting his will. Instead, the Lakers lost Game 1 mostly because Davis failed to do so.

"It's about coming out and being aggressive and looking for a pass and not getting lost in the offense,” Davis said. “I should still be able to find ways to get the ball and dominate.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anthony Davis struggles as Lakers lose Game 1 to Suns

