How Anthony Davis, Steven Adams injury news could affect Kings in playoff chase
There was injury news on multiple NBA fronts Tuesday that could affect the Kings as they try to end the longest playoff drought in league history.
The Kings (27-19) were third in the Western Conference as they prepared to face the Toronto Raptors (21-27) on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings were 3 ½ games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed. They were 3 ½ games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 seed and 4 ½ games ahead of a group of teams that are vying for the final play-in spots in the West.
The Raptors listed O.G. Anunoby as questionable for Wednesday’s game due to right ankle soreness. The Kings listed Chimezie Metu as questionable with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Elsewhere in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers were expecting eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis to return against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday after missing 20 games with a foot injury. Stephen Curry has already returned for the Golden State Warriors and now Chris Paul is back for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns (25-24) are tied for sixth in the West. The Warriors (23-24) are 10th. The Lakers (22-26) are 13th. All three teams could make a run at one of the top six seeds or a play-in spot over the second half of the season.
The Grizzlies (31-16) are solidly in playoff contention with the second-best record in the West, but if the Kings keep winning, Memphis could have a hard time holding onto the No. 2 seed with Steven Adams out due to injury.
Memphis announced Tuesday that Adams has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee. He sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Suns and was out for Monday’s 133-100 loss to the Kings. The Grizzlies said Adams is expected to be sidelined three to five weeks.