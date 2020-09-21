Anthony Davis hits game-winning three as Lakers beat Nuggets at buzzer for 2-0 lead

Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with teammates after making a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lakers to a 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Anthony Davis wanted the ball. He wanted the pressure, he wanted the moment and he wanted to show that he could handle it.

So he looked at Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo, who was inbounding the ball with 2.1 seconds left in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night.

With Nuggets center Nikola Jokic jumping toward him, Davis launched a three-pointer, sank it and won the game, 105-103.

Despite a comeback by the Nuggets, the Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Davis scored 31 points and James added 26. Jokic scored 30 for Denver.

The Lakers capitalized on turnovers and missed free throws by the Nuggets, and delivered timely scoring to bolster their pesky defense.

James scored their first 12 points. It took 7½ minutes before another Laker scored. Not long after blocking Paul Millsap at the rim, Danny Green raced to the other end of the court for a transition layup and a 14-12 lead.

An 18-3 Lakers run gave them a 10-point lead in the first quarter. Denver only scored 21 points in the quarter, after a 38-point effort in Game 1.

During the second quarter, the Lakers took a 16-point lead, but Denver trimmed it to 10 at halftime. James had scored 20 first-half points.

The Nuggets made up some ground in the third quarter, shooting 52% from the field to close to within 78-75 with 2:06 left in the quarter.

With 9:58 left in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets tied the score at 82. It was the first time the Lakers didn’t lead since the score was 12-12.

Denver took an 87-86 lead, that the Lakers immediately answered with a pair of threes.

Each time Denver took a lead, the situation seemed tenuous. The Lakers had too many weapons and their defense was too stifling for the Nuggets to hold a comfortable edge.

Off balance and pinned in the corner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope released the ball as the shot clock expired. His three-pointer gave the Lakers a 95-89 lead.

Denver had one more push left and it came at the right time. Jokic, who’d missed his first two three-point attempts, tried again with 1:04 left in the game. This time it fell and brought the Nuggets within one. Jokic scored 12 of Denver’s final 15 points, including a hook shot with 20.8 seconds left that gave the Nuggets a 103-102 lead.

Alex Caruso missed a three, then Green missed another, but Denver could not collect the rebound as the ball went out of bounds to L.A.

That left 2.1 seconds for Davis to make a play that will be remembered.

LeBron on what it takes to face the pressure of a game-winning shot, and what it took for AD. “The belief to just take it and live with the results is what it’s all about. And tonight was his moment.” pic.twitter.com/aabgB5IPYW — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) September 21, 2020

Ganguli reported from Los Angeles.