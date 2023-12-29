Anthony Davis slams home the alley-oop

The Magic really did that.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.