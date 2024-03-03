Anthony Davis slams home the alley-oop

Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
As challenging as it was to turn a toxic, woebegone franchise into a viable championship contender, it’s the final steps of the ladder that always prove the most challenging.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.