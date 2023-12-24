Anthony Davis slams home the alley-oop

The Magic really did that.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.
Joshua won his third fight in a row to improve to 27-3 in his career.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.