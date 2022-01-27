Anthony Davis shed weight while recovering from injury

Jovan Buha: From what I was told, Anthony Davis lost some weight, was in the weight room a lot but was kind of trying to shed some weight that he had gained this offseason.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

How Anthony Davis performed in his return as the Lakers cruised past the Nets

New for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3092862/2022/0… – 2:37 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook’s unselfish promise convinced LeBron James and Anthony Davis that he could fit with the #Lakers

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The thing you have to know is Anthony Davis is a huge Packers fan — and @Dave McMenamin and @Dan Woike are not huge Packer fans pic.twitter.com/zsLSpsqIUG – 12:11 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

LeBron and the Lakers are excited to welcome Anthony Davis back, while James Harden is frustrated after another home loss for the Nets. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:17 AM

More on this storyline

Harrison Faigen: Anthony Davis tells @Jovan Buha that the biggest part of his rehab was “just getting the pain to go away.” He says he was ahead of schedule movement-wise, and by the time he played 2-on-2 pregame in Miami, he wasn’t feeling pain anymore. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / January 26, 2022

Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets after a month-long absence and will be on a minutes restriction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 25, 2022

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the Nets. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 25, 2022