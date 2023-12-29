Anthony Davis seems to like the Lakers’ new starting lineup

A few games ago, the Los Angeles Lakers went to a new starting lineup by replacing guard D’Angelo Russell with forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The results, not to mention the reception from fans and pundits, have been mixed.

They won their first game with this new starting five against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, 129-120. They then fell to the Boston Celtics, who are arguably the best team in the NBA right now, on Christmas Day before trouncing the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

One positive about this change is the defensive versatility it has given L.A. The team now has five switchable defenders in its starting lineup, which allows it, at least in theory, to clamp down on opponents and force more misses and miscues, which leads to fast-break opportunities.

Anthony Davis said after the win over Charlotte that the Lakers have “good problems” because of the number of versatile wing defenders they have. He also seemed to give his stamp of approval to this new starting lineup.

Anthony Davis says the Lakers’ roster’s versatility – that has contributed to the coaching staff trying out myriad lineups up to this point – just means that “we got good problems.” He added that he thinks the starting group of him, LeBron, TP, Vando and Cam will stick. pic.twitter.com/s7DwkKa5dU — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2023

This new lineup will be put to the test on Saturday when the team visits the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the best record in the NBA. It will then play the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana the very next evening to close out 2023.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire