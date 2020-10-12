Anthony Davis seems to have found his NBA home with the Lakers

LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis celebrate in the closing seconds of Game 6 of the NBA Finals as the Lakers win their 17th championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lonzo Ball. Brandon Ingram. Josh Hart. The No. 4 pick. First-round picks that stretch into the middle of the decade. The Lakers traded a lot — some would say their future — for Anthony Davis.

But the deal that netted them a championship, the franchise’s 17th, wasn’t just a trade for the present. It was a deal for the future — the next great Laker celebrating a championship.

Davis isn’t leaving. The way he’s played in his first season in purple and gold, it’s obvious he’s just getting started. He’s been the perfect partner for LeBron James and it’s hard to imagine a better situation.

Davis can become a free agent after the season. He said he doesn’t know what he’ll do, that he’s not 100% sure, but no one around the NBA expects him to go anywhere. Even his noncommittal answers about his future Sunday shouldn’t cause anyone any worry.

He’s found his NBA home, at least for now, and the Lakers are in position to keep contending with an all-time player directly in his prime.

These Finals showed that Davis, 27, is the “unicorn” James knows him to be, a player with a silky jumper, a devastating above-the-rim game and every defensive tool in the bag. Even up 22 with just more than four minutes left, Davis hit the floor to slap a loose ball away and cause a shot-clock violation.

He had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the clincher.

And now that he has a championship, who knows what comes next? Maybe the boost from his first title pushes Davis even higher.

James saw himself in his partner in the last moments of Game 6, the look of disbelief running over Davis’ face. James was 27 when he won his first title in 2012. He knew what his friend was feeling.

“I definitely saw myself in that. And what it did for me in my career, it basically let me know that the work I put in on my craft, and the way I play the game, how I was taught to play the game when I picked up a basketball when I was 8 years old, it’s OK to play that way and be able to win,” James said. “No matter how many people tell you, you should maybe shoot more, you should maybe do this more, you should maybe be like him more, it let me know that the way I play basketball and the way I was taught to play basketball is the right way to play it, because you do see results.

“And then it just continues to boost your confidence. Not saying that AD doesn’t already have confidence, but it takes it to another level.”

Statistically, Davis has always been a monster. Now, for the first time as a pro, he’s a winner.

Sunday, Davis didn’t have to dominate — the Lakers ran over Miami in unison. But the Lakers’ defensive dominance? So much of that comes from having the player who they believe was easily the best defender in the NBA this year.

Lakers' Anthony Davis blocks a shot by the Heat's Kendrick Nunn during the second quarter in Game 6 on Sunday in Orlando. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

He fought off ankle and heel injuries during the deep playoff run. And even though questions about his physical toughness still exist, he did end up playing in all but one of the team’s games in the bubble — a healthy scratch before the postseason.

And maybe the most defining on-court performance in the bubble happened when Davis smoothly pushed the ball off his fingertips and splashed home a game-winning three to beat Denver in the second game of the Western Conference Finals — an all-time shot by an all-time player.

