Anthony Davis ruled out of Game 4 with left groin strain

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Anthony Davis is out for the rest of Game 4 with a left groin strain.

Shortly before halftime. Davis received the ball in the left corner and drove to the rim in a crowded paint. Upon going up for the layup, he collided with Deandre Ayton on his way down and fell in pain.

Davis stayed on the floor for a few seconds and slowly got back on his feet but grimaced and moved gingerly.

Davis came into the game with a left knee sprain he suffered in Game 3, so this news adds to what the big man is already dealing with.

In 19 minutes, Davis had six points on 2-of-9 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.