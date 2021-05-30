Anthony Davis ruled out of Game 4 with left groin strain
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Anthony Davis is out for the rest of Game 4 with a left groin strain.
Shortly before halftime. Davis received the ball in the left corner and drove to the rim in a crowded paint. Upon going up for the layup, he collided with Deandre Ayton on his way down and fell in pain.
Davis stayed on the floor for a few seconds and slowly got back on his feet but grimaced and moved gingerly.
Davis came into the game with a left knee sprain he suffered in Game 3, so this news adds to what the big man is already dealing with.
In 19 minutes, Davis had six points on 2-of-9 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.