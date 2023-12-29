Anthony Davis rises up and throws it down

Yahoo Sports

It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.