Anthony Davis, Rich Paul mocked by teams, agents for no deadline trade

Twitter wasn't only the place having fun at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis and his agent Rich Paul after the New Orleans Pelicans center was not dealt by Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently revealed on his podcast, "Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective," that several people from around the league reached out to him and mocked Davis and his agent.

"I couldn't believe how my phone blew up at 3 p.m. (Thursday) with people mocking Anthony Davis and Rich Paul," Windhorst said. "Agents, other teams, league officials saying, 'Boy, they really screwed up.'"

Paul clearly didn't play this situation well.

He revealed Davis' trade request the Monday before the Super Bowl, giving the Pelicans less than two weeks to pull off a trade. It was made clear the Los Angeles Lakers were Davis' preferred destination, but New Orleans didn't seem to have much of an interest in dealing with L.A.

There also were plenty of leaks about Davis not wanting to play with the Boston Celtics, likely in an attempt to make the Pelicans trade with the Lakers before the deadline. The Celtics couldn't acquire Davis via trade before the deadline because of a league rule, but they likely will get their shot at him this summer and can put together a much better package of assets than the Lakers.

Davis might still end up with the Lakers, either in a trade or by signing as a free agent in 2020, but it's pretty obvious his camp didn't handle the pre-deadline period well at all. And as a result, Davis could end up on the Celtics with Kyrie Irving and prolonging the Lakers' search for a second superstar to pair with LeBron James.

