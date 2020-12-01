Anthony Davis and Rich Paul to meet with Lakers on Tuesday

Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots between Miami's Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala (28) during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

Anthony Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, are scheduled to meet with the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Davis opted out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent. The sort of contract Davis seeks remains a mystery.

The 6-foot-10 forward has plenty of options before joining the club for training camp, which officially opens Tuesday around the NBA. Teams, though, can't practice in full because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which allow for only four players and four coaches to be in the training facility at one time.

Davis can sign a two-year contract with a player option for the 2021-22 season worth about $68 million. That would set him up to become a free agent at the same time as LeBron James. Davis can sign a three-year contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season for about $106 million. He can sign a four-year extension for about $146.7 million or a five-year deal for about $189 million.

Davis was a force for the Lakers during the 2019-20 regular season. He was first in scoring (26.1), rebounding (9.3), blocks (2.3) and steals (1.5) and third in assists (3.2). He was first in the playoffs in scoring (27.7) and second in rebounds (9.7).

The Lakers have fortified their roster this offseason through trades for point guard Dennis Schroder and center Marc Gasol as well as the free-agent signings of center Montrezl Harrell and guard Wesley Matthews. The club also re-signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forwards Markieff Morris and Jared Dudley, who agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $2.6-million contract.

Gone from the core of last season’s championship team are Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook as well as late-season additions J.R. Smith and Dion Waters.

