Anthony Davis returning for Lakers-Celtics

Anthony Davis‘ father said he didn’t want his son playing for the Celtics, given how they treated Isaiah Thomas. Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, tried to dissuade Boston from trading for the star big.

For someone who neither played for the Celtics nor in a playoff series against them, Davis has generated plenty of animosity in Boston.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But nobody can accuse Davis of ducking the Celtics.

After missing the last five games due to a butt injury, Davis will return for the Lakers’ game in Boston today.

Mike Trudell of the Lakers:

Anthony Davis is available to play for tonight’s game in Boston. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 20, 2020





Davis has jumped headfirst into playing playing for the Lakers and everything that comes with it. Playing in Boston – given Los Angeles’ rivalry with the Celtics, given his personal history with them – is entering the eye of the storm.

Should be fun.

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown will also return for the Celtics.

Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston:

Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) expect to play tonight for the #Celtics against the #Lakers. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 20, 2020



