Anthony Davis reportedly splits with longtime agent, likely to sign with Klutch Sports

Anthony Davis is reportedly switching agents, and LeBron James’ agent is the front runner to represent the New Orleans Pelicans star. (Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has split with his longtime agent Thad Foucher this weekend, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne.

Per the report, Davis is likely to land with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall, among others. After filing paperwork to change agents with the National Basketball Players Association, Davis must wait 15 days to make the change official.

Davis currently has two years and $57 million left on his deal with the Pelicans. He is set to become a free agent in 2020, though he does have a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-2021 season.

Davis, who finished third in league MVP voting last year, finished last season averaging more than 28 points and 11 rebounds per game, his best in his six-year career. He also led the NBA with 2.6 blocks per game.

The Pelicans reached the second round of the playoffs last spring for the first time since 2008.

