Anthony Davis reportedly signs three-year, $186M max extension to stay with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping Anthony Davis around through the 2027-28 NBA season. Davis reportedly inked a three-year, $186 million max extension to stay with the team Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis, 30, had two years and roughly $84 million left on the five-year, $189 million extension he signed with the Lakers in 2020. That deals runs through the 2024-25 NBA season. Davis' new three-year $186 million extension will kick in at the end of that season, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 NBA season.

Friday was the first day Davis was eligible to sign the deal, and the Lakers wasted no time getting a new contract done. The new extension will pay Davis an average of $62 million over three seasons, making it one of the most lucrative extensions in NBA history.

Since joining the team prior to the 2019-20 NBA season, Davis has averaged 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He played a major role in the team winning the 2019-20 NBA championship, averaging 27.2 points over 21 playoff games.

When healthy, Davis and LeBron James have produced like one of the top duos in the NBA. Davis, however, has battled various injuries since joining the Lakers. He played in just 36 games during the 2020-21 season and 40 games during the 2021-22 season.

Davis and James are looking for better results after the Lakers finished in seventh place in the Western Conference last season. After a disappointing regular season, the team made it out of the play-in tournament and pulled off surprising upsets over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors before falling to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.