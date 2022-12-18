Anthony Davis reportedly out at least a month for Lakers with foot injury

The Los Angeles Lakers' difficult season is about to get a lot more difficult.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least a month with a right foot injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while Chris Haynes of TNT says he will be sidelined indefinitely.

The injury appeared to occur during the Lakers' 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, when Davis pulled up limping after trying to finish a layup.

The development is obviously a massive blow for the Lakers, who had somewhat recovered from their miserable 2-10 start to the season but still had a long way to go from their current record of 12-16. Davis was averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

Davis had been on a massive run as of late, averaging 40.2 points and 13.2 rebounds in his last five games played entering Friday, not counting a game in which he left early with an illness.

The Lakers obviously accrued plenty of practice playing without Davis last season, when he missed significant stretches of time with a left MCL injury and right ankle injury. In games without Davis, the team went 16-27, and they can only hope they fare better this time.