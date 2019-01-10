Anthony Davis' recent Instagram "like" might interest Celtics fans originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

You know what they say: The trade rumors don't really begin until the Instagram bread crumbs start dropping.

OK, they don't say that.

But check out the comment New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis supposedly "liked" on Instagram, which an NBA Reddit user discovered and The Athletic's Jared Weiss shared Thursday on Twitter:

To recap: Davis' official Instagram account seemed to support another user telling the Los Angeles Lakers' account that Davis is "happy" in New Orleans and "ain't going to your bum (a**) city."

If you read Davis' "like" as an official endorsement (it's not), then it means he doesn't want to play for the Lakers, who many believe have the inside track to trade for the All-Star forward.

That would appear to be good news for the Boston Celtics, who reportedly covet Davis and have the assets to trade for him, even if they have to wait until the offseason.

Then again, you also could read this as Davis insisting he's not going anywhere. He's under contract with the Pelicans until at least 2020, after all, and has insisted he loves New Orleans (despite all its shortcomings).

The most likely scenario: We're reading way too much into this, and Davis liking something on Instagram has nothing to do with where he does or doesn't go.

But that scenario is no fun, right?

