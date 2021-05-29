Anthony Davis questionable for Game 4 with left knee sprain

Anthony Davis suffered a left knee sprain in Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns and is questionable for Game 4 Sunday, head coach Frank Vogel said.

Davis suffered his injury after attempting a chase-down block on Devin Booker’s layup attempt. He blocked the shot, but he landed hard on his left knee and grabbed it immediately upon landing.

He hobbled around but stayed in the game, seemingly moving fine. He could also be seen wearing ice packs on the knee when he sat on the bench.

Davis closed out the game to secure the win, but the status of his leg posed questions considering he missed exactly half of the regular season with a calf strain.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Davis’ official diagnosis is a left knee sprain.

Anthony Davis has a left knee sprain, per Frank Vogel and is questionable for Game 4. KCP is also listed as questionable — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 29, 2021

The good news, however, is Davis plans to play Sunday. He cited that the stakes for Game 4 are high, with the Lakers hoping to take a 3-1 lead before heading back to Phoenix for Game 5.

AD: “There’s no chance that I don’t play tomorrow” https://t.co/RmMpGWdAnz — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 29, 2021

Davis has scored 34 points in consecutive games, as Phoenix hasn’t figured out how to slow him down when he’s aggressive on offense.

Los Angeles is also dealing with an injury to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who injured his left quad during the third quarter of Game 3. Like Davis, Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable for Game 4.