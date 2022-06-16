Breaking News:

Anthony Davis is putting in work with famed shooting coach

Robert Marvi
·1 min read
In this article:
In his three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has been one of the NBA’s best big men and arguably one of its very best players.

However, there have been several things to pick at.

Besides being injury-prone, a weakness of Davis’ has been his 3-point shooting.

Although he shot very well from that distance during the second half of the 2020 championship season, he has been pretty bad in that department since.

This season, Davis made an ugly 18.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

But it looks like he’s trying to do something about it during this long offseason.

Lethal Shooter, whose real name is Chris Matthews, is considered the most well-regarded shooting coach around.

He has worked with a number of prominent NBA players to help them improve their marksmanship from the perimeter, including former Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Recently, Davis admitted he hadn’t shot a basketball since his last regular season game, which drew some criticism from some Lakers fans who accused him of supposedly being lazy and not caring enough about his craft.

But as evidenced by Matthews’ tweet, Davis is obviously putting in the work he needs to put in.

