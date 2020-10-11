Anthony Davis was clearly bothered by his right heel injury, a contusion, during Game 5 but said afterward he would be “fine” for Game 6.

Davis is officially listed as probable for Game 6.

Anthony Davis has played through a mild version of the injury all Finals, but aggravated it late in the first quarter and left the game for a while, only to return in the second quarter.

The Lakers need Davis to close this series out. He has played at a Finals MVP level this series, averaging 26.2 points a game on 60.5% shooting. On the other end of the court, Davis has guarded Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and been fantastic with his rim protection.

For Miami, Goran Dragic is still listed as doubtful with a torn plantar fascia. He has been receiving treatment and tried to warm up before Game 5, but he couldn’t plant and move well. While the Heat will leave the door open, it is unlikely the Heat’s starting point guard these playoffs will go.

Anthony Davis probable for Game 6 despite heel injury; Dragic doubtful originally appeared on NBCSports.com