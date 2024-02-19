Anthony Davis will play for Team USA in 2024 Olympics if asked

Just months from now, the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, and USA Basketball will look to avenge its disappointing showing in last year’s FIBA World Cup in which it failed to win a medal.

Right after that tournament ended, a number of NBA stars and superstars made it known that they wanted to play for Team USA this summer. It led to some calling this summer’s Team USA squad the “Avengers” for its attempt to regain the gold medal in international basketball competition.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers said that if he is asked to do so, he will play for Team USA this summer.

Anthony Davis on Team USA this summer: “I told the committee if they ask me to go, I’ll go” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 17, 2024

Some may not like the idea of the injury-prone Davis spending much of this summer playing basketball rather than resting and recuperating from the long NBA season. But it appears he and numerous other stars around the league, including teammate LeBron James, are very motivated to represent the Stars and Stripes.

