Anthony Davis on return to New Orleans: 'That's a game of the year for me'

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis knows the reception he’ll get in New Orleans. After six and a half exceptional years with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis’ final couple months with the team ended on a sour note.

After forcing an offseason trade, Davis will return to New Orleans for the first time Wednesday. The 26-year-old Davis will treat his return as if it’s the “game of the year,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Anthony Davis on his New Orleans return Wednesday and one thing he’d redo in final days as a Pelican: “That’s a game of the year for me. New Orleans is a part of me.” From my sit-down with the Lakers star on @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Wjbw7RONLu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2019

Davis isn’t vindictive when he says that. He implies that his return to New Orleans is a game of the year due to the spectacle surrounding the event. Davis mentions that he’s “never been through” a game like this before.

When asked whether he would change anything about the end of his time in New Orleans, Davis says he regrets flipping off a fan after a loss. Davis stands by everything else.

While things ended poorly, Davis admits he loves New Orleans, and says he has family and friends there. Because of that, he’ll have mixed emotions when he takes the court Wednesday.

Ultimately, Davis says he doesn’t care about the numbers he puts up during the contest. He just wants to win the game.

With the Lakers sitting at 15-2, Davis has a good chance of walking away from the game satisfied.

