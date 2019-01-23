Anthony Davis odds: Celtics trail Lakers as favorites to land All-Star originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics may have the best assets to trade for Anthony Davis. But according to the sportsbooks, they don't have the best shot at landing the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

The Celtics have +275 odds to be Davis' employer on opening night of the 2019-20 season, according to OddsShark, which shared Bovada's odds on the Davis sweepstakes Wednesday.

Odds for what team Anthony Davis will be on for the first game of the 2019-2020 NBA season (Bovada):



Pelicans +160

Lakers +190

Celtics +275

Knicks +850

76ers +850 pic.twitter.com/4oklxH47HN











— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 23, 2019

Judging by these odds, the Los Angeles Lakers -- whose star player, LeBron James, shares Davis' agent, Rich Paul -- have a slim edge over Boston for Davis' services.

But right now, Vegas believes it's most likely the 25-year-old remains with the Pelicans. Davis is under contract through the 2019-20 season and has remained committed to New Orleans amid the team's struggles, so it's certainly possible he sticks around for one more season before opting out in the 2020 offseason.

If it's any consolation to Celtics fans, it looks like a three-horse race for Davis, as the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are off in the distance at +850 odds. If you put stock in these odds, though, the C's are third in that race.

