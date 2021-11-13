Anthony Davis: ‘We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing’

The sneer Anthony Davis typically reserves for opponents was directed at the box score. The Lakers aren’t on the trajectory that they want. “We got to decide who we want to be,” he said. “A championship team? That’s not us right now. We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing.”

Source: Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Anthony Davis mentioned that the Lakers are terrible in the third quarter. He’s right.

They have a -17.7 net rating in the third for easily their worst quarter (+8.7 in 1Q, -3.6 in 2Q, +8.1 in 4Q) – 1:18 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis definitely looked deflated in that postgame presser just now. Clearly frustrated with lack of “energy” and “effort” being things he’s brought up multiple times after embarrassing losses like these this season. – 1:14 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis says that every team loses games, but the kind of losses that are acceptable is when the opponent actually beats them, “not when we beat ourselves.” – 1:08 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis says there was “no effort” in the third quarter. – 1:07 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis: “We’re not gonna win a championship with the way we’re playing. We have to be better.” – 1:07 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis: “We’re not gonna win a championship the way that we’re playing.” – 1:07 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

AD on the third: “We sucked.”

AD said that’s been a trend all season — struggling in the third quarter — and he’s not sure why. – 1:06 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis on the third quarter: “We sucked. No defense. Can’t score.” – 1:06 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’m not saying the Lakers’ offense went to shit tonight, but AD and Russ had 42 points between them, and outscored the rest of the team combined. AK – 12:59 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

AD at the 5 lineups have been quite mid this season… even with LeBron – 12:59 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers lose to Minnesota 107-83 after completely falling apart in the 2nd half. AD 22p 8r 3s 3b; Westbrook 20p on 7-of-11 5r 5tos +/- of -32 in 31 mins; Melo 3p on 1-of-12 shooting (1-of-8 from 3); Monk 7p on 3-of-11 shooting (1-of-7 from 3); Rondo 7p 8r 8a 2s. – 12:56 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers’ challenge is unsuccessful. Foul on AD and tech on KAT for the groin shot. – 12:15 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Vanderbilt’s tendency to go to his left actually pay dividends there. Otherwise AD swats that into oblivion. CC: @Dane Moore – 11:57 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 49, Wolves 44

Anthony Davis has 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting. LA is winning the 3-point, FT and turnover battles. The Lakers are a team-high +17 in Rajon Rondo’s 10 minutes. Frank Vogel has used a nine-man rotation with no DeAndre Jordan thus far. – 11:41 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Lakers 49, Timberwolves 44.

Anthony Davis has 16 points to lead the Lakers. No Minnesota players in double figures yet, and TWolves are shooting just 38.8% against the Lakers D. – 11:40 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Anthony Davis has 16 points, Rajon Rondo 7 points and 5 assists and Russell Westbrook 7 points to help Lakers open 49-44 lead over Minny at the half. – 11:40 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

At the Half, Lakers up 49-44…AD leads the way with 16pts 2stls & 2blks… – 11:39 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Better on both ends from LAL since AD came back in, as an 8-0 run puts them back on top, 41-35. – 11:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

A killer symptom to poor transition defense from the Timberwolves these past two years is too easily allowing themselves to cross-match.

No reason Jaden McDaniels should be getting matched up on Anthony Davis in the halfcourt when KAT + Naz Reid are out there. – 11:27 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First qurter: Lakers 26, Wolves 19

Anthony Davis leads LA w/ 7 points. Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony provided a solid boost off the bench in their six minutes. Rondo, in particular, has played well in his last two games. Lakers rolling w/ AD and Dwight Howard at the 5 so far. – 11:10 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

This is the first time the Lakers have started Anthony Davis at center with all three bigs available. Dwight Howard is the first center off the bench. Wonder how/if DeAndre Jordan factors into the rotation tonight. – 11:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

AD got a small cut on his right thumb moments ago, but he’s remained in the game, and has 7 points on 3 of 3 FG’s. – 10:59 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis has a small cut on his right thumb, the same thumb that he jammed a few games back. – 10:58 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a “small cut” on his right thumb. – 10:58 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Rondo making a difference as soon as he checks in…His connection with AD is great… – 10:58 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Strong start from Rondo, who missed last game with a tight hamstring, as he drops a dime for an easy AD dunk, hits a 3, and then feeds AD for another bucket.

LAL are now up 16-13, after trailing 11-4 earlier. – 10:57 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves started with having Jarred Vanderbilt guard Anthony Davis. When Vanderbilt checked out, KAT started guarding Davis. First possession KAT fouls AD, KAT’s second foul of the game. Finch doesn’t pull KAT for foul trouble. Will he pick up a 3rd first quarter foul? – 10:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It feels like Anthony Davis has been favoring his injured right thumb throughout the opening minutes. – 10:54 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I think the Wolves are in a matchup box-in-one defensively. They definitely don’t have primary matchups.

Vanderbilt the one on Anthony Davis. – 10:47 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Really good start for KAT. Going right at AD – 10:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are running with spacing tonight, replacing DeAndre Jordan with Wayne Ellington in the starting lineup. Anthony Davis moves to center. pic.twitter.com/wjgNowjg9X – 10:04 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers are switching up the starting lineup against Minnesota, going with Wayne Ellington in the first group, joining AD, Westbrook, Bradley and Bazemore. – 10:03 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers are starting smaller against Minnesota:

Anthony Davis

Kent Bazemore

Wayne Ellington

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Anthony Davis: “He’s the guy that can score 30 night in every single way possible.” – 9:54 PM

