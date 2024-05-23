Anthony Davis has been named to All-NBA Second Team

In some ways, Anthony Davis has been a player who hasn’t gotten his due over the years. He is considered one of the NBA’s great talents, but he has many critics who claim he is brittle, lazy, soft and unmotivated.

Yet Davis simply continues to produce big numbers. This may have been his best season yet, as he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocked shots per game while appearing in a career-high 76 games.

After he wasn’t a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, he was named to the All-Defensive First Team earlier this week. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man has also been named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Anthony Davis: Second Team All-NBA 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Vu8fFXWJF6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 22, 2024

Davis takes his place on the squad alongside Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard.

This is the fifth time Davis has been named to one of the three All-NBA teams, and it is the first time he has done so since the 2019-20 season when he made the All-NBA First Team for the fourth time in his career.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire