Anthony Davis limps to locker room with Achilles tendon strain

Anthony Davis didn't return in the second half after suffering an Achilles tendon strain. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Anthony Davis left Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets after suffering an Achilles tendon strain.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the diagnosis during the second half. Davis will undergo an MRI on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis aggravated tendonosis in his Achilles tendon and is experiencing swelling. The Los Angeles Lakers star did not return in the second half after suffering the injury late in the second quarter

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Davis limps off court on his own

Davis suffered the injury while driving toward the basket past Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He grimaced when he planted his right leg and came up limping after being fouled by Jokic on the play. He reached down to clutch his right ankle, but was able to remain in the game momentarily to shoot free throws.

The Lakers then fouled to allow Davis to exit the game with 2:36 remaining in the first half. He gingerly walked to the locker room on his own.

Anthony Davis limps to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws. We're hoping for the best for AD. 🙏 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/XMRDHEi7Jj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 15, 2021

Davis missed time last week with Achilles ailment

Davis missed two games last week after being diagnosed with right Achilles tendonosis, a chronic tendon ailment. Sunday marked his second game back from the injury.

Davis, a seven-time All-Star, is averaging 22.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

