Anthony Davis, LeBron James troll Spike Lee after Lakers top Knicks

Spike Lee was sitting courtside at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

Which means he had a clear view of Talen Horton-Tucker‘s game-winner for Los Angeles.

Before he left the court, Davis kept looking over at Lee and cupping his ear, basically asking if Lee was going to keep talking. LeBron James — who did not play in the game — just waved goodbye to Spike Lee.

AD and LeBron trolling Spike Lee 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QbexExodBT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 12, 2021

With his mask on, we’ll never have a good idea of what Lee was saying, but if history is any indication he was giving it good during the game, backing his Knicks. Lee can also take it as good as he gives.

Here's more on the Lakers

