Anthony Davis won't be getting LeBron James' No. 23 jersey number after all

The Los Angeles Lakers’ jersey number drama will not have a sequel.

Many NBA fans will remember that when the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis last offseason, the move came with an enthusiastic promise from LeBron James to cede his No. 23 to his new teammate. James had worn the No. 23 for his entire non-Miami Heat career, while Davis had the same number on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The two even held some kind of poorly lit parking lot ceremony to commemorate the transfer on Instagram.

The agreement signaled James’ enthusiasm to center the team around Davis, but there was just one problem. Nike had already made a few too many James No. 23 jerseys, and the Lakers had missed the deadline for jersey number swaps by months.

Due to the financial hit the apparel maker would take with so many out-of-date James jerseys, Davis eventually had to settle on No. 3, with the plan reportedly being to take No. 23 in a year. However, that plan — which feels like ancient history these days — is reportedly now off.

According to Silver Screen & Roll, a team spokesperson confirmed that Davis has warmed to his No. 3 and will not be swapping numbers this offseason. It’s not hard to figure out why that might be; winning a championship will give you some pretty great memories with a new number.

So if you bought a James No. 23 jersey or a Davis No. 3 jersey or were just eyeing one, rest easy. Like those players, the numbers are here to stay for the foreseeable future. Unless a third star also wants No. 23 next offseason.

LeBron James will keep his No. 23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

