Anthony Davis leaves game ahead of critical Blazers matchup, optimistic he can play

The Los Angeles Lakers may be without its three best players Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James (ankle) was ruled out for the Lakers back-to-back against the Clippers and Blazers and Dennis Schroder will miss 10-14 days due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Now, add Anthony Davis to the list.

The Lakers max player left Thursday's game early in the first quarter after appearing to tweak his right ankle. He was evaluated in the locker room.

Here is where Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle, for those who didn't see. He's currently in the locker room. No word from the Lakers on his status. He stayed in the game after this, but hasn't been seen since his shift ended. pic.twitter.com/x6RL1A0Uu7 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 7, 2021

However, the team later announced he will not return to the game citing back spasms.

After the contest, Davis said (per Dan Wokie of the LA Times) his ankle "is fine" but his "back locked up pretty bad."

"Tomorrow's probably the biggest game left of these games," Davis added (per Bill Oram of The Athletic) befoere stating the importance of Friday's game will factor into his decision.

To make things worse for Los Angeles, Talen Horton-Tucker was also ruled out against Portland prior to the Clippers game due to a calf injury.

That's four key rotation players that will likely miss Friday's game against Portland for the Lakers.

How important is the Blazers-Lakers matchup? It will decide the tiebreaker for two teams likely battling each other for the 6th seed to avoid the play-in as the regular season comes to a close.

After losing to the Clippers, the Lakers are tied with the Blazers for the 6th seed and will trail Dallas for the fifth seed by a game.

Portland can move into sole possession of the 6th seed, with a 1.0 game lead over Los Angeles and the tiebreaker and just five games to go, with a win on Friday at the Moda Center.

If that wasn't enough to get Rip City pumped for Friday's matchup, it will also be the first game at Moda Center with live fans in over a year.

Portland hosts Los Angeles at 7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports NW, the official home of the Portland Trail Blazers.