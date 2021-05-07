Anthony Davis leaves game ahead of critical Blazers matchup, optimistic he can play

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Mickanen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Anthony Davis leaves game ahead of critical Blazers matchup, optimistic he can play originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Los Angeles Lakers may be without its three best players Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James (ankle) was ruled out for the Lakers back-to-back against the Clippers and Blazers and Dennis Schroder will miss 10-14 days due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Now, add Anthony Davis to the list.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Blazers Podcast with hosts Channing Frye and Dan Sheldon!]

The Lakers max player left Thursday's game early in the first quarter after appearing to tweak his right ankle. He was evaluated in the locker room. 

However, the team later announced he will not return to the game citing back spasms.

After the contest, Davis said (per Dan Wokie of the LA Times) his ankle "is fine" but his "back locked up pretty bad."

"Tomorrow's probably the biggest game left of these games," Davis added (per Bill Oram of The Athletic) befoere stating the importance of Friday's game will factor into his decision. 

To make things worse for Los Angeles, Talen Horton-Tucker was also ruled out against Portland prior to the Clippers game due to a calf injury.

That's four key rotation players that will likely miss Friday's game against Portland for the Lakers. 

How important is the Blazers-Lakers matchup? It will decide the tiebreaker for two teams likely battling each other for the 6th seed to avoid the play-in as the regular season comes to a close.

After losing to the Clippers, the Lakers are tied with the Blazers for the 6th seed and will trail Dallas for the fifth seed by a game. 

Portland can move into sole possession of the 6th seed, with a 1.0 game lead over Los Angeles and the tiebreaker and just five games to go, with a win on Friday at the Moda Center. 

If that wasn't enough to get Rip City pumped for Friday's matchup, it will also be the first game at Moda Center with live fans in over a year. 

Portland hosts Los Angeles at 7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports NW, the official home of the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis won't return against Clippers due to back spasms

    Lakers forward Anthony Davis didn't return to Thursday's game against the Clippers because of back spasms, the team said.

  • Horse racing: Derby winner Medina Spirit in peak form says Baffert

    Trainer Bob Baffert, who won a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit last week, said the dark bay colt had another light workout on Thursday and is currently in peak form ahead of next week's Preakness Stakes. Baffert said it takes about a week to determine if a horse will be ready in time for the Preakness Stakes but that Medina Spirit came out of the Kentucky Derby well, has jogged for two consecutive days and he sees no discouraging signs. "I'll know by the weekend how he is doing but so far he is actually handling it pretty well," twice Triple Crown winner Baffert, who is scheduled to return to Louisville over the weekend, said on a conference call.

  • Anthony Davis leaves blowout loss to Clippers early with back spasms

    Though he appeared to tweak his ankle early on Thursday night, the Lakers ruled Anthony Davis out with back spasms.

  • Clippers rout Lakers 118-94, move into No. 3 spot in West

    Paul George led seven players in double figures with 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The loss kept the defending NBA champion Lakers at No. 6. The Lakers have lost four of five, with six games remaining in the regular season.

  • Report: LeBron James to return next week

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss the next three games and return next week for the team's final four regular season games, The Athletic reported Thursday. James was already expected to miss the next two games -- Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday at Portland -- with Sunday's home game against the Phoenix Suns added to give the superstar more time to heal, per the report. The Lakers play two sets of back-to-back games next week, home vs. the Knicks and Houston, then on the road at Indiana and New Orleans to end the regular season.

  • UK's Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan marked the second birthday of their son Archie on Thursday by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday" than with a $5 donation. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday," Harry and Meghan wrote on their website, saying currently 80% of the 1 billion COVID shots so far administered had been in wealthier countries.

  • Former Packers WR James Jones thinks Aaron Rodgers situation is ‘fixable’

    James Jones acknowledged a conflict between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the former WR believes it can be resolved.

  • Doncic, Mavs hold on to beat Irving, Nets 113-109 for sweep

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Thursday night to finish a season sweep. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 17 points as the Mavericks reached 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and held on to the fifth seed in the West.

  • Where Asian Americans Fare Best Economically – 2021 Study

    Asian American households saw the greatest increase in income over the past decade out of any other racial group in the U.S. From 2010 to 2019, the median household income across all households grew by 31.3%, from $50,046 to $65,712. Meanwhile, the … Continue reading → The post Where Asian Americans Fare Best Economically – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Derek Chauvin's lawyers request a new trial before sentencing on murder conviction

    Weeks away from learning his sentence for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is seeking a new trial, arguing that the overwhelming publicity surrounding the case deprived him of due process.

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.

  • Nightly Notable: Caris LeVert | May 6th

    Caris Levert scores 31 points with 12 assists and three rebounds to lead the Pacers over the Hawks.

  • Joel Embiid accomplished something never seen before in Sixers history

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid accomplished something that has never been seen before in team history.

  • Celtics' Danny Ainge defends Marcus Smart after latest incident

    Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge reiterated his support of Marcus Smart despite the guard's ejection Sunday.

  • Peloton recalls treadmills after injuries,1 death

    Saying it had made a mistake and apologizing, Peloton on Wednesday announced it was recalling its treadmills, reversing course after CEO John Foley earlier urged owners only to check safety warnings following the death of a child in an accident. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in April warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills after reports of dozens of incidents of children, and a pet, being sucked beneath the machine – with one child dying. In response, Peloton called the warning (quote), "inaccurate and misleading," arguing there was no reason for children above 16 to stop using the machine. But CEO Foley issued a statement Wednesday, saying (quote), "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize." Peloton is issuing recalls for both its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, and has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+.Reports in the past few months of injuries to children have chipped away at some of the company’s stock gains that were spurred by a surge in popularity of its exercise bike among people staying at home during the health crisis. Peloton's shares fell Wednesday on the news of the recall.

  • Report: LeBron James plans to return to Lakers lineup next week

    The Lakers' final four games next week are two sets of back-to-backs.

  • LeBron James not expected to play vs. Blazers Friday, aiming for return ‘next week’

    Will Portland be able to capitalize?

  • What scouts said about Chargers TE Tre’ McKitty ahead of NFL draft

    The best has yet to come for the Chargers' third-round pick, tight end Tre' McKitty.

  • Late night hosts joke about Trump's forced exodus from Facebook to blog

    "Earlier today, Facebook ruled to uphold former President Trump's suspension," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Late Show. "So if you want to see crazy conspiracy theories, you'll have to settle for any other person on Facebook." That's right, "no Facebook for Trump," he said. "On the bright side, he still has a good excuse for forgetting his kids' birthdays." Still, "this has to be driving him nuts — if Trump runs for president again, he's gonna have to go door to door, talking to voters like a Jehovah's Witness or something," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "Trump has been banned from Facebook since Jan. 7. His punishment for trying to overthrow the government is the same punishment you give a teenager for coming home late after curfew." "Trump is like a bullhorn without batteries right now, but he's trying to change that," Kimmel said. "Finally he can speak freely and safely with himself on his new website. I'm not 100 percent sure, but I think he just started a blog." "Hold up — this dude has been saying for months that he's gonna create a whole new social media platform to rival Twitter and Facebook, and he just ended up making a blog?" Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "I get it, Trump had to do something to distract from the fact that he lost his appeal to get back on Facebook — or as he put it, 'We won this appeal in a landslide, everyone knows it!'" "Look I get why Facebook extended Trump's suspension, but you have to admit, it does seem pretty unfair to ban him from a website that began as a way to rate women's looks," Noah said. "And just as a side note, it's crazy that Facebook even has a supreme court to make these decisions. What's even crazier is Mitch McConnell has already appointed four of its justices." "Being on Facebook's oversight board, that's got to be a cushy job, hasn't it?" James Corden mused at The Late Late Show. "You've banned Trump and you've done absolutely nothing else ever to make Facebook better." Trump's new site is "called 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,' and it's a blog," Corden affirmed. "Trump's jotting down some thoughts when they come to him, so let's be honest about what this whole thing should really be called: 'From the Bathroom of Donald J. Trump.'" More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthousePfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverThe insurrectionists are winning

  • CAAS debunks video showing flight from South Asia to Changi Airport on 5 May

    The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore on 6 May debunked a video posted on social media that reportedly showed a group of passengers arriving from South Asia at Changi Airport Terminal 1 a day earlier.