Anthony Davis plans to play Game 6 vs. Suns

With his team on the brink of elimination, Anthony Davis plans to suit up for Game 6 on Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who missed half of Game 4 and all of Game 5 with a groin strain, had been officially listed as questionable for the game. The Suns currently lead the Lakers 3-2 in their first-round series.

Davis exited Game 4 after falling to the ground following a lay-up, and had noticeable trouble walking to the locker room. He did not return to the game, and was ruled out for Game 5 days later.

AD still hasn't returned to the game after leaving the 1st half with injury pic.twitter.com/G91dEbk6w5 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 30, 2021

The loss of Davis, who averaged 27.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 blocks in the first three games of the series, has been noticeable. The Suns have outscored the Lakers 164-127 in the game-and-a-half since Davis' exit, with Los Angeles struggling heavily on offense. The team shot only 34.5 percent from the field in Game 5.

Amid that blowout loss on Tuesday, Davis at least signaled he should be back soon. He flashed six fingers and nodded when it became clear the Lakers didn't have it in Game 5. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes also reported that Davis told teammates he was going to push to play in Game 5, but was dissuaded by LeBron James, who advised him not to rush a return with the injury.

Story continues

Now, Davis is on the verge of making his return to the court. The fate of the Lakers' season could rest on just how ready he is to make a difference.

More from Yahoo Sports: