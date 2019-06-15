Pelicans agree to trade Anthony Davis to Lakers for massive haul of young players

LeBron James is probably happy with the Anthony Davis trade. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

It took months to happen, but it’s finally happened. The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade that will send superstar forward Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a large haul of young assets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Headlining the deal on the Pelicans’ side are point guard Lonzo Ball and forward Brandon Ingram. Also included are guard Josh Hart and a whopping three first-round picks, including this year’s fourth overall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner has also reported the news.

And just like that, one of the most prolonged NBA trade sagas in recent memory has come to a close.

Pelicans and Lakers finally come to terms on Anthony Davis

With different negotiators on both sides, this trade might have come months earlier. But, obviously, things got complicated.

It all started in January when Davis’ agent Rich Paul very publicly announced that the star wanted to be traded to a championship contender, garnering a $50,000 fine form the NBA in the process. It soon became clear that Davis most desired the Lakers as a destination, where he could co-star alongside LeBron James for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

Negotiations with the Lakers were soon underway, with Los Angeles offering nearly every young player on its roster for Davis. After days of frosty negotiations, talks broke down and the Pelicans opted to wait until the offseason to trade Davis.

Story continues

The failed trade talks left plenty of bad blood on both sides, with some speculation that the Pelicans went so far as to deliberately sabotage negotiations in retaliation for the Lakers’ perceived tampering with their star player. Sniping over who leaked what continued months after the matter came to a temporary close.

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was eventually fired, while Lakers president Magic Johnson abruptly left the team days before the end of the regular season.

The trade saga also reportedly sowed distrust among the Lakers’ young core with LeBron James, who seemed quite ready to trade them at a moment’s notice. Now, James has his co-star, and all but a few of his younger teammates will be suiting up for the Pelicans or elsewhere next season.

More from Yahoo Sports: