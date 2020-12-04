Anthony Davis on his five-year deal with the Lakers: Best to lock it in

In the end, Anthony Davis said, he wanted to remain with the Lakers and that’s why he signed a long-term deal.

Davis admitted his injury history played a role in his decision to sign a maximum deal for five years and $190 million, with an early termination option after the fourth year.

Winning his first NBA title in October with the Lakers and LeBron James helped ease his decision to re-sign.

“It wasn’t a matter of whether I was coming back or not,” Davis said during a videoconference with reporters Friday. “I think it was just more figuring out the contract length. But it was more so figuring out what’s best for me and my family, trying to figure out do I want to do a long-term deal, short term. I just figured this is the place I want to be. I don’t plan on going anywhere. And as you can see, I’ll be here for the next five years, so I just thought it was best for me to just go ahead and lock it in.

“It’s tough to be in L.A. and play for an organization, especially when you just won a championship … so I just wanted to be here. I want to be here, my family wants to be here. I love this organization. I love the coaching staff that we have. … I just figured, why not be here?”

Davis could have signed for two years with a player option for the 2021-22 season worth about $68 million.

Or he could have signed a three-year contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season worth about $106 million, and then become a free agent with 10 years of experience that could have possibly allowed him to earn more from a supermax deal.

Perhaps the real key to Davis re-upping is that the Lakers are guaranteed of having a partnership of him and James, who signed a two-year extension this week valued at $85 million, for three more seasons.

“I thought about that, and that could have been a two-year, three-year deal, but like I said before, I want to be here long term,” Davis said. “Like I said, it’s a great organization. I just felt like that was the best option for me.

'And then, I have to think about also the reality of things, too. I do have a little history with injuries. … Do I get to that? God forbid, knock on wood, something happens and things like that. I want to secure the most amount of years possible and be here long term with this team. So, I thought the five-year deal was best for me and my situation.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.