Anthony Davis, Lakers dominate wounded Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers set fire to the Miami Heat.

The Lakers drained 13 of their first 20 attempts from three-point range, and All-NBA big man Anthony Davis dominated the rest of the court in a 116-98 blowout of the Heat in Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Davis amassed 34 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3P, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead L.A., unleashing years of playoff frustration in his Finals debut. LeBron James, playing in the 50th Finals game of his career, logged 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Nine Lakers dialed in from distance, five of whom made multiple triples, outgunning a Heat squadron that figured threes for its sharpest edge.

“I’m just trying to go out there and be comfortable knowing that this is the moment I’ve waited for my entire career,” Davis told ESPN following the game, suggesting the nerves of his first career Finals game subsided with easy early looks. “I’m here, so maximize the opportunity, because it doesn’t come around too often.”

Adding injury to insult, Miami lost point guard Goran Dragic (foot) at halftime and center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) in the third quarter. Neither returned. Their status for Friday’s Game 2 is unclear. Jimmy Butler also twisted his ankle late in the second quarter but started the second half. It was as bad a night as the underdog Heat could have possibly imagined to open the championship series, but it did not start that way.

The Heat took a 13-point lead in the opening frame, playing Lakers center Dwight Howard off the floor with the effort and athleticism of Butler, Adebayo and Dragic — their three best players — but the Lakers closed the quarter on a 21-5 run and never looked back. As injuries hobbled Miami’s stars, the L.A. lead ballooned to 32 points in the third quarter. A fourth-quarter run against a Lakers contingent in cruise control cut the deficit to 13 with 2:31 remaining, but the damage was done, enough to cause concern beyond Game 1.

Miami’s zone defense, which was so effective against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, was a disaster against the Lakers. When the zone spread, Davis owned the interior, and when it collapsed, L.A. made the Heat pay from the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made back-to-back threes late in the first quarter, and the floodgates opened. Miami’s 25-12 lead disappeared in three minutes, and an Alex Caruso three with 4.2 seconds remaining in the opening frame gave the Lakers a 31-28 lead they did not relinquish.

“We’re much better than we showed tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelsta told reporters, putting a brave face on his team’s ugliest performance of the playoffs. “Credit to the Lakers, and we'll move on to the next one.”

